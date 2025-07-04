On Saturday, July 4, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, England’s Lionesses will face France in their opening match of Euro 2025.

England women face France first

If you’re new to football - or specifically to the women’s game - think of this as a friendly showdown on a bigger stage, where nerves and excitement ripple just as loudly as goals.

The European Championship in women’s football is like the World Cup, but just for Europe. This year’s tournament runs from July 2 to July 27 across eight Swiss cities, with 16 teams competing.

The group of death

England have been drawn into Group D, a tough pool alongside France, the Netherlands and Wales. Only the top two teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

England are the defending champions, winners of the last Euros held at home in 2022. They also reached the World Cup final in 2023, so they arrive in Zurich with confidence and high expectations.

Under coach Sarina Wiegman, the team insist on starting tournaments strong: they have never lost their first game in this competition.

France on the other side are among the tournament favourites.

Led by manager Laurent Bonadei, they’ve rebuilt their squad, leaving behind some veteran stars to embrace a new generation fronted by striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Lyon).

France carry eight consecutive wins into this match, their longest streak in years.

READ MORE: Who is Ella Toone? - Meet the Lionesses’ attacking midfielder ahead of the 2025 Women’s Euros

Who, what and when?

Expect tension from minute one. This isn’t a relaxed opener - it’s a battle of equals.

Head to head in their last 10 games, England and France have shared the points twice, while France have won five times, and England thrice.

The Lionesses have kicked off each of their last four major tournaments with a win.

France, though, haven’t lost the opening match of a major tournament in nearly two decades.

Both teams know what’s at stake.

England’s midfield maestro Keira Walsh (Chelsea) keeps the game ticking, while Lauren James (Chelsea), returning from injury, could be the spark in attack.

Leah Williamson (Arsenal) leads the team from defence.

On the other side, France’s rising forward, Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea), has been in form, and Katoto is expected to spearhead their strikes.

Kick-off is set for 8pm UK time (9pm CET), Saturday, July 4.

READ NEXT: Useful phrases you need for Women’s Euros 2025 in Switzerland