Football has long been more than just a game. For many women, it’s been a fight. A fight for space, for visibility, for investment, for respect.

UEFA Women's Euros 2025 return next month

And in July 2025, Europe’s biggest women’s football tournament returns to remind the world just how far we’ve come - and how far we still have to go.

A summer to look forward to

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 will take place in Switzerland, a country better known for snow-capped peaks than football fever.

The tournament will run from July 2 to July 27, with 16 nations competing across 8 host cities.

Knockout rounds are expected to begin on 19 July, and by the time the final whistle blows in Basel on 27 July, history will have been written - again.

BBC and ITV will share broadcasting duties for UK viewers, while UEFA.TV and local networks will carry matches across Europe.

It’s Switzerland’s first time hosting a major women’s tournament, and the stakes have never felt bigger.

High stakes for huge teams

This summer marks the first major competition since Spain’s World Cup win in 2023 - a win that sparked headlines for both the right and wrong reasons.

Spain’s squad arrives not just as reigning champions, but as symbols of defiance, following months of standing up to their federation in the aftermath of a World Cup marred by controversy.

England, too, is arriving with unfinished business.

Runners-up at the 2023 World Cup and champions of the 2022 Euros, the Lionesses are carrying the hopes of a nation once again.

But there’s a new generation breathing down their necks. Expect the Netherlands, France, and an ever-improving Italy to make things messy.

Are we doing enough?

While the women's football has taken huge strides, this tournament will also be a test of infrastructure.

Are we putting women's sport on the kind of platform it deserves, or simply doing the bare minimum to tick the box marked ‘progress’?

Ticket prices remain a point of contention, broadcasting deals still lag behind their male counterparts, and many of the players you’ll be watching are balancing their careers with part-time jobs.

The Euros are a celebration - but they’re also a mirror. They show us what’s changed. And what hasn’t.

However, for many young girls watching from living rooms, school halls, or crowded fan zones, Women’s Euro 2025 won’t just be a summer highlight - it’ll be a turning point.

A chance to see women not just participating, but thriving. Not just included, but central.

And for older generations, it's a long-overdue reward for years of unseen dedication to the game.

Women’s football has always existed. It's just that the world’s finally starting to watch.

