Meet Lily Yohannes, the 16-year-old phenom storming the soccer world with her exceptional talents.

Lily Yohannes

With an impressive debut in the Dutch league and a string of record-breaking performances, Yohannes is redefining the boundaries of what a teenager can achieve in sports.

Here, Female First’s Chioma Emma shares seven remarkable things you need to know about this seasoned young record breaker.

Rising Star

Yohannes’ unbelievable rise to stardom is proof of her hard work, commitment, and natural ability.

At just 17 years old, she has become a household name, celebrated as one of the most exciting talents in women's soccer.

Her journey began at the tender age of three, laying the foundation for her extraordinary career.

This early start gave Yohannes invaluable time to hone her skills, paving the way for a future she could never have imagined would bring her such prominence.

When Yohannes’ family relocated to the Netherlands when she was just 10, she had the unique opportunity to play with amateur boys.

This exposure proved pivotal in her ongoing skill development and prepared her for her eventual enrollment in Ajax’s renowned academy.

Her composure, unwavering confidence and exceptional ability to read the game further strengthened her skills, building momentum for her growing soccer career.

Early Beginnings

Yohannes’ soccer career wasn’t a coincidence - it runs in the family.

Her grandfather enjoyed an international soccer career with Ethiopia, a legacy that inspired her brothers, and most notably, Lily herself.

With both parents serving as mentors, her path to the sport felt almost destined.

Yohannes’ father quickly noticed Lily’s love for the game whenever her brothers played. She would light up in excitement, often acting as the commentator.

Her parents, recognising her interest, encouraged her to join in, setting up makeshift soccer sessions in their backyard.

These early experiences not only honed her skills but also fostered a deep passion for the game.

The family support she received, particularly from her father, played a significant role in shaping her soccer journey.

It instilled a strong work ethic and a competitive spirit in the young American, which have since helped her excel.

Personal life

Yohannes' personal life is a testament to her down-to-earth and relatable personality. Despite her rising fame and demanding soccer schedule, she remains incredibly close to her family, who have been her unwavering support system throughout her journey.

Her father, Daniel, holds a particularly special place in her heart. From a young age, he has been instrumental in nurturing her soccer talent, providing guidance, support and encouragement every step of the way.

Their father-daughter bond is built on a foundation of trust, love and mutual respect.

It is evident that Daniel's influence played a significant role in shaping Lily's soccer development and personal values.

Beyond her family ties, Yohannes enjoys expressing her creativity and showcasing her fun-loving personality through social media platforms like TikTok.

In her free time, she creates light-hearted, entertaining videos that give her fans a glimpse into her personality and interests outside of soccer.

Her TikTok presence has quickly gained popularity, with fans adoring her infectious energy, humour, and dance moves. Dancing, in particular, is a passion that brings the soccer star joy and relaxation.

Whether she's busting a move on TikTok or letting loose at a family gathering, dancing allows her to express herself freely and unwind after a long day of training and competition.

This creative outlet also helps her maintain a healthy work-life balance, ensuring that she stays grounded and focused on her soccer goals.

Dutch Influence

The move to the Netherlands when Yohannes was 10 marked a significant turning point in her soccer development. Immersing herself in the country's renowned soccer culture, she was exposed to a more technical and tactical style of play that Europe is known for.

Yohannes played with some amateur teams in Amsterdam, thrusting her into a competitive environment that forced her to bring her A-game.

Training and playing with boys who were older and physically stronger helped her develop the physical and mental toughness needed to succeed at the highest level.

Rooted in the Dutch soccer philosophy, which emphasises possession-based soccer, technical skill, and individual creativity, Yohannes developed a unique playing style.

She understood the importance of ball control, spatial awareness, and clever movement off the ball.

Ajax's academy is known for producing talented players.

Joining the club’s academy allowed Yohannes to meet top-class coaches, access world-class facilities, and play alongside talented teammates, all of which was crucial in accelerating her development.

The experience and knowledge gained during her time at Ajax have been instrumental in shaping her into the talented player she is today.

The Ajax story and her Award

A defining moment in Yohannes’ journey came in 2023 when she made her debut with Ajax's senior women's team, marking a significant milestone in her soccer career.

What made this moment even more remarkable, is that she was the youngest on the team at the time, just 16 years old.

After signing a contract with Ajax, she quickly set to work, establishing herself as a key player.

Her continuous impressive performance on the pitch through her exceptional skills, speed and technical ability, earned her the respect and admiration of her coaches, teammates and fans.

The highlight of Yohannes' debut season came when she was awarded the prestigious Johan Cruyff Award, recognising her as the most talented youngster in the Dutch league - an incredible way to cap off her outstanding breakout year.

The Johan Cruyff Award is a fitting recognition of her hard work, natural ability, and potential for future success. Yohannes' arrival at Ajax made a profound impact on the team's dynamics and performance. Her energy, creativity, and goal-scoring ability have been instrumental in driving the team's success.

With her impressive debut season and the Johan Cruyff Award under her belt, Yohannes is poised for even greater things.

As she continues to hone her skills and gain experience, she's likely to become a key player for both Ajax and the US Women's National Team.

The future is undeniably bright for this exceptionally talented young player!

International Debut with USWNT

A replay of Yohannes’ debut performance with the US women’s National Team in June is one that will be remembered by many.

The anticipation was immense, with fans eager to see how her first appearance would unfold.

The midfielder rose to the occasion, making an instant impact within 10 minutes of coming on as a substitute.

She scored her first international goal, sending shockwaves of excitement throughout the stadium.

The strike was a testament to her lightning-quick reflexes, razor-sharp instincts and clinical finishing ability.

This debut goal was not only a dream come true for Yohannes but also a culmination of years of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

It was a moment that validated her decision to commit to representing the US internationally - a choice that was likely influenced by her family's American heritage and her own desire to compete at the highest level.

Again, Yohannes' decision to represent the US internationally has sparked widespread excitement among American soccer fans, who are eager to see her talents showcased on the world stage.

With this impressive start, the American youngster will have to keep honing her skills to remain relevant on the team.

Expectations are high for Yohannes to make a meaningful impact on the USWNT, potentially becoming a key player in major international tournaments.

With her international debut now under her belt, Yohannes focuses on taking her career to new heights, inspiring countless young players and fans along the way.

As she embarks on this exciting new chapter, one thing is clear: Lily Yohannes is a name that will be synonymous with American soccer excellence for years to come.

Yohannes’ Future Given the Ajax midfielder’s unquestionable skills, dedication and rapid rise to fame, she is definitely on a trajectory for greatness and great fame should the momentum continue.

Her vision and passing ability also make her a threat in midfield, capable of controlling the tempo of the game and creating scoring opportunities for her team-mates.

With good reason, many experts and fans are predicting that she will become one of the world's top soccer players.

Who wouldn't want to have this promising young star on their list? Yohannes has already caught the attention of top clubs around the world.

As she continues to develop and mature as a play, she is likely to attract even more interest from top-tier teams and leagues.