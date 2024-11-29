Crisp air, twinkling lights, and a ​​buzz of joy and anticipation wherever you go—the holidays are a time of joy. People get a day or more off. That, no wonder, makes it the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy a meal.

busy holiday traffic

With everyone rushing to holiday parties, last-minute shopping sprees, and festive events, the streets and sidewalks are packed with people and cars alike. All that hustle and bustle makes things a bit chaotic.

It’s no surprise that there is a surge in accidents during the festive season. There is a surge in not only car or truck crashes, but also in pedestrian accidents.

More people on the road and more cars zipping on the road means there’s an increased risk of accidents. Whether you’re rushing to grab last-minute gifts or headed to festive events, keeping some basic pedestrian safety tips in mind can reduce the risk of accidents.

That said, let’s discuss how you can ensure your safety while walking on the streets filled with holiday cheer.

#1 Cross Streets at Crosswalks, Even If You’re in a Rush

Sidewalks are often crowded during the holiday season. You might be tempted to cross the street wherever it seems convenient. But avoid that.

Darting across streets between cars or jaywalking can be risky.

Drivers are just as stressed as pedestrians. Nearly 89% of 9 in 10 drivers admitted to feeling stressed during the holiday season in a survey conducted in 2023.

In addition, people drive recklessly during the Christmas season.

Just last year, during the holidays, a woman and her child were hit by a car while crossing the Gilham Road and Elkhorn Drive intersection. The two—a 24-year-old woman and a 16-month-old child—suffered life-threatening injuries. The mother was taken to a local hospital while the infant was airlifted to the Portland area for care.

Always use designated crosswalks, and make sure you follow traffic signals. It might feel like an extra step when you’re in a rush. But those few seconds of waiting could save you from a dangerous situation.

#2 Make Yourself Visible

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the nighttime fatality rate is three times higher compared to the daytime rate. It further adds that 76% of pedestrian fatalities occur at night.

To avoid being another statistic, don’t wear a dark-colored coat when you leave the home at night. Darker clothes make you harder to spot, which increases the likelihood of accidents.

Wear something reflective or bright instead. Even small things like a bright scarf, hat, or reflective strips on your coat can make a big difference.

Also, consider carrying a flashlight or using the flashlight feature on your phone. Not only will this help drivers see you, but it will also make it easier for you to navigate those icy, uneven sidewalks.

Two fatalities involving pedestrians reported during Christmas Day 2023 is a case in point.

One pedestrian was struck along a darkened stretch of Interstate 95, and the other was near downtown Melbourne at night. Unfortunately, both pedestrians—a 43-year-old Roseland woman and a 23-year-old Hanover man—died.

These tragedies could have been prevented had the pedestrians been more visible to the drivers. But even after precautions, if you’re a victim of such an accident, you can claim compensation.

A personal injury attorney can help you navigate the complexities of the legal system and ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve. They can thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the accident, gather evidence, and help prove the driver’s fault.

Contrary to people’s belief, hiring a personal injury lawyer won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Most lawyers work on a contingency fee basis. That is, they don’t charge for legal representation unless your claim is resolved successfully, explains TorHoerman Law.

#3 Don’t Walk Under the Influence of Alcohol

Don’t drink and drive is well-known. But walking while tipsy? That’s a safety hazard, too.

More than 3 in 10 people in the U.S. looked forward to binge drinking on New Year’s Eve of 2023. Do you also plan to drink more during the holidays?

With all the parties and festive drinks flowing, it’s easy to forget that alcohol can affect your coordination, judgment, and reaction time.

You might feel fine, but navigating a crowded sidewalk or crossing a busy street after a few drinks won’t be as easy as it may seem. A glass of wine or holiday cocktail might slow your reactions or cloud your judgment. You might misjudge how fast a car is approaching or simply not notice an icy patch that could send you sliding.

Call a rideshare, grab a ride home with a friend, or walk with a buddy for your safety. Also, it’s best to stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

Everyone’s in a hurry during the holiday season—pedestrians and drivers alike. That is why you must take a little extra precaution for your safety. Though small, the steps discussed here can help keep you safe amidst all the hustle and bustle.

by Charlotte James for www.femalefirst.co.uk

