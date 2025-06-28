Following a traditional Japanese diet could reduce the risk of depression by up to 20%, according to new research involving more than 12,000 participants.

Traditional Japanese diet

A major study found that Japan's famous washoku diet - packed with rice, fish, soy and vegetables - may help prevent depression.

The research, published in Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, tracked around 12,500 workers from five large companies between 2018 and 2021.

Researchers gave participants a score out of 11 based on how closely their eating habits followed the washoku diet - a traditional Japanese style of eating centred on small dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

People whose diets most closely matched the diet were between 17 and 20% less likely to report signs of depression, including "feelings of sadness" and "low motivation".

Lead researcher Haruka Miyake, from the Japan Institute for Health Security, called the findings "very encouraging": "We hope that promoting healthy eating habits rooted in Japanese food culture will lead to a new public health strategy to support mental well-being."

A typical day on the washoku diet might start with rice, grilled fish and miso soup, followed by a lunch of simmered vegetables, pickles and green tea. Dinner could include tofu, seaweed, mushrooms and more fish or soy-based dishes, all served in small, simple portions. The focus is on seasonal produce and minimal processing.

Japan Institute for Health Security, Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences