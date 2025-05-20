For years, the plant-based space has been dominated by imitation meats, nuggets, and mince designed to taste and look like meat. But consumers are moving on. They are they want fresher alternatives that taste like veggies simpler, and closer to the source.

Veggie Food News

Enter the veg-led movement with Veg’Chop leading the way.

Veg’Chop is a brand-new, and game-changing plant-based ingredient: veg-first, foodie-friendly and free from ultra-processing. Made entirely from real vegetables, pulses, and seeds, it’s designed to be chopped, cooked, and eaten like a whole new kitchen staple—not a meat replacement.

This shift is bigger than one product. We’re seeing:

A rise in ingredient-led eating, where transparency and nutrition come first

Consumers turning to vegetables as the main event, not the side dish

A growing fatigue with overprocessed options in the plant-based aisle

Co-Founder Simon Day comments: “Many people want to eat more plants and awareness of the benefits of eating a diversity of plants is growing with the popularity of Zoe, 30 plants a week and general gut health awareness. There is a boom in people looking for less processed products. Tofu is a useful proxy, but people are growing tired of it, and are looking for a change. Retailers, such as Tesco – have huge targets around the health and sustainability impact of their offers and we can help with both.”

Veg’Chop offers a fresh take that aligns with how people actually want to eat today—more real food, fewer formulas.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

