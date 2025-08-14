Mary Berry’s Dressings has developed a set of seasonal summer recipes that showcase how simple, classic dressings can effortlessly elevate your everyday dishes.

Think vibrant salads, BBQ sides, and simple midweek meals with a twist!

Whether you’re looking to spotlight seasonal eating, simple entertaining ideas, or hero dressings as versatile store-cupboard essentials, these recipes can slot in perfectly.

BLUE CHEESE BURGERS

Prep: 15 minutes plus chilling

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

500g minced beef

4 tbsp Mary Berry’s Blue Cheese Dressing

1 little gem lettuce, quartered and shredded

4 seeded burger rolls, halved

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

METHOD

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 10 minutes on a gentle heat to brown and caramelize.

Meanwhile, mix the minced beef and 2 tbsp Blue Cheese Dressing in a bowl, season and divide into 4, shaping into burgers, chill until needed.

Stir remaining 2 tbsp Blue Cheese Dressing into the onions and allow to cool slightly then stir in the lettuce.

Heat the remaining oil in the same frying pan and fry the burgers for 5 minutes on each side until browned and with no pink meat in the centre.

Toast the cut side of the buns and top with the tomatoes then the burgers. Finally top with the onion and lettuce mixture and to bun top.

Cooks tip

Great served with fries or coleslaw and crisps.

CABBAGE & CELERIAC COLESLAW

Prep: 10 minutes

Seves 4

INGREDIENTS

¼ medium white cabbage, finely shredded

½ medium celeriac, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 large carrot, grated

2 tbsp capers

2 tbsp natural yogurt

3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Classic Light Dressing

2 tbsp chopped chives

METHOD

Place the vegetables in a large bowl with the capers and mix evenly.

Mix together the yogurt, Light Dressing, chives and seasoning, toss into the vegetables and mix well.

Cooks tip

Try red cabbage instead of white and add a grated apple and poppy seeds.

GREEK FLATBREAD SALAD

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Seves 4

INGREDIENTS

3 tomatoes, cut into small chunks

150g cucumber, cut into small chunks

50g pitted black olives

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

100g feta, cut into cubes

3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Classic Dressing

4 Greek-style flatbreads

Greek basil or oregano leaves to garnish

METHOD

Mix together the tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion and feta in a large bowl. Toss in the Classic Dressing to evenly coat.

Warm the flatbreads according to the pack instructions. Spoon the Greek salad on top of the flatbreads and sprinkle with basil or oregano leaves to serve.

Cooks tip

Try spreading the flatbreads with houmous before adding the salad.

HONEY, PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp oil

2 pears, cored and cut into wedges

75g walnuts

2 tbsp clear honey

100g mixed leaf salad

2 heads red chicory, thickly sliced

3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Blue Cheese Dressing

100g Gorgonzola, torn into pieces

100g red seedless grapes

METHOD

Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the pears for 3-4 minutes until golden, turning once. Remove and add the walnuts and honey and fry for 1 minute, stirring until caramelised, set aside.

Toss the salad, chicory and Blue Cheese Dressing, then gently add in the pears, walnuts, Gorgonzola and grapes.

Cooks tip

Try any blue cheese such as Stilton, Cambozola or Brie.

WALNUT & BLUE CHEESE DIP

Prep: 5 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

165g tub cream cheese

100ml double cream

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Blue Cheese Dressing

25g Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated

50g walnuts, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped chives

To serve, breadsticks and vegetable crudities

METHOD

Whisk together the cream cheese, cream and garlic until soft peaks. Stir in the blue cheese dressing, parmesan, walnuts and half the chives, season to taste.

Scatter over the remaining chives and serve with bread sticks and vegetable crudites.

Cooks tip

Great to spread onto toasted bagels, melba toast or French bread.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

