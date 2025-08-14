Mary Berry’s Dressings has developed a set of seasonal summer recipes that showcase how simple, classic dressings can effortlessly elevate your everyday dishes.
Think vibrant salads, BBQ sides, and simple midweek meals with a twist!
Whether you’re looking to spotlight seasonal eating, simple entertaining ideas, or hero dressings as versatile store-cupboard essentials, these recipes can slot in perfectly.
BLUE CHEESE BURGERS
Prep: 15 minutes plus chilling
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
2 tbsp oil
1 large onion, thinly sliced
500g minced beef
4 tbsp Mary Berry’s Blue Cheese Dressing
1 little gem lettuce, quartered and shredded
4 seeded burger rolls, halved
2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
METHOD
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 10 minutes on a gentle heat to brown and caramelize.
- Meanwhile, mix the minced beef and 2 tbsp Blue Cheese Dressing in a bowl, season and divide into 4, shaping into burgers, chill until needed.
- Stir remaining 2 tbsp Blue Cheese Dressing into the onions and allow to cool slightly then stir in the lettuce.
- Heat the remaining oil in the same frying pan and fry the burgers for 5 minutes on each side until browned and with no pink meat in the centre.
- Toast the cut side of the buns and top with the tomatoes then the burgers. Finally top with the onion and lettuce mixture and to bun top.
Cooks tip
Great served with fries or coleslaw and crisps.
CABBAGE & CELERIAC COLESLAW
Prep: 10 minutes
Seves 4
INGREDIENTS
¼ medium white cabbage, finely shredded
½ medium celeriac, peeled and cut into matchsticks
1 large carrot, grated
2 tbsp capers
2 tbsp natural yogurt
3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Classic Light Dressing
2 tbsp chopped chives
METHOD
- Place the vegetables in a large bowl with the capers and mix evenly.
- Mix together the yogurt, Light Dressing, chives and seasoning, toss into the vegetables and mix well.
Cooks tip
Try red cabbage instead of white and add a grated apple and poppy seeds.
GREEK FLATBREAD SALAD
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Seves 4
INGREDIENTS
3 tomatoes, cut into small chunks
150g cucumber, cut into small chunks
50g pitted black olives
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
100g feta, cut into cubes
3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Classic Dressing
4 Greek-style flatbreads
Greek basil or oregano leaves to garnish
METHOD
- Mix together the tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion and feta in a large bowl. Toss in the Classic Dressing to evenly coat.
- Warm the flatbreads according to the pack instructions. Spoon the Greek salad on top of the flatbreads and sprinkle with basil or oregano leaves to serve.
Cooks tip
Try spreading the flatbreads with houmous before adding the salad.
HONEY, PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp oil
2 pears, cored and cut into wedges
75g walnuts
2 tbsp clear honey
100g mixed leaf salad
2 heads red chicory, thickly sliced
3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Blue Cheese Dressing
100g Gorgonzola, torn into pieces
100g red seedless grapes
METHOD
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the pears for 3-4 minutes until golden, turning once. Remove and add the walnuts and honey and fry for 1 minute, stirring until caramelised, set aside.
- Toss the salad, chicory and Blue Cheese Dressing, then gently add in the pears, walnuts, Gorgonzola and grapes.
Cooks tip
Try any blue cheese such as Stilton, Cambozola or Brie.
WALNUT & BLUE CHEESE DIP
Prep: 5 minutes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
165g tub cream cheese
100ml double cream
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
3 tbsp Mary Berry’s Blue Cheese Dressing
25g Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated
50g walnuts, finely chopped
1 tbsp chopped chives
To serve, breadsticks and vegetable crudities
METHOD
- Whisk together the cream cheese, cream and garlic until soft peaks. Stir in the blue cheese dressing, parmesan, walnuts and half the chives, season to taste.
- Scatter over the remaining chives and serve with bread sticks and vegetable crudites.
Cooks tip
Great to spread onto toasted bagels, melba toast or French bread.
