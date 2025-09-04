Mary Berry Salad Dressings

The Mary Berry’s salad dressings range is perfect for any occasion! Using the very best ingredients, the much-loved range of dressings can be used not only to dress up seasonal salads but also as marinades for mouthwatering grills or in delicious dips.

The Mary Berry’s range of dressings offers shoppers trusted recipes with clean and delicious flavours, made using ingredients sourced for their great taste. The range includes the shopper-favourite Mary Berry’s Light Salad Dressing, a lighter take on the classic dressing. It also features the UK’s No.1 Blue Cheese Dressing which is full of flavour and works beautifully as a dipping sauce for potato wedges or steak.

Mary Berry’s Classic Salad Dressing:

is a versatile dressing ideal for finishing a fresh mixed salad, drizzled over ripe tomatoes, roasted vegetables, or used as a marinade or dip.

Available from: Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose and Tesco.

Mary Berry’s Light Dressing:

The same delicious taste of Mary Berry’s Classic Salad Dressing but with 50% less fat. Mary Berry’s Light Dressing is fantastic when paired with pasta, salads roasted vegetables or as a marinade or dip.

Available from: Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose, and Tesco

Blue Cheese Dressing

This flavoursome Blue Cheese Dressing combines smooth blue cheese with tangy red wine vinegar for a perfectly balanced, creamy finish. Enjoy it as a dip, dressing, or in dishes like cauliflower cheese.

Available from Ocado and Tesco. Also available from Waitrose from May.

Mary Berry’s Caesar Dressing:

is a timeless combination of Parmesan cheese and Dijon mustard. Pair with baby gem lettuce and croutons to create the classic salad combination or mix things up and use as a coleslaw dressing or as a sauce for pasta.

Available from: Ocado

Mary Berry’s Mango Lime & Chilli Dressing:

fuses the exotic sweetness of mango with a dash of lime and a subtle hint of chilli to create this delicious dressing. Try drizzled over chicken salads or as a marinade on fish.

Available from: Ocado

Mary Berry’s Honey & Balsamic Vinaigrette:

is the perfect balance of sharp and sweet flavours. Ideal as a simple dip for bread, a marinade for chicken and fish or simply to dress your favourite salad.

Available from Ocado