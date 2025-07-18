EA Sports FC 26 has promised an "overhauled gameplay experience" based on feedback from fans.

The latest instalment in the long running football video game franchise will be released on September 26, 2025 with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as the cover stars.

John Shepherd, VP and GM of EA SPORTS FC, said in a statement: "FC 26 reflects our ongoing commitment to building this game with and for our community.

“We are players too, and that shared passion drives everything we do.

"This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience, new Tournaments and Live Events in FUT, all-new Archetype customization in Clubs, and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving Challenges.

"We can’t wait for players to feel the difference this September and help shape the future of FC.”

On a gameplay level, the new title will include

"improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity" along with "re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement", "reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning" and "close-body volumetric animations".

There will also be new "more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles", as well as the introduction of Manager Live which includes "ever-changing" Challenges, ranging from Original Career and Live Start Points to "regularly released scenarios throughout the new season".

EA has been inspired by "the greats of the game" for another brand new feature called Archetypes, which brings in new classes to Clubs and Player Career, promising "more individuality to players".

This year, the game will feature "over 20,000 athletes across 750+ clubs and national teams", and Jude Bellingham is proud to be on the cover.

He said: "It’s really nice to share this moment with Jamal, as a reflection of how far we’ve come.

"I remember our times rooming together in the England Youth team, we’d play the game all the time.

“Where I’m from, everyone knows the game, everyone plays it and talks about it so much. I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to be on the cover again.”

Jamal added: "It’s something I always wanted growing up and it’s such a big part of football culture. Who knows, maybe I can still beat Jude at FC.”