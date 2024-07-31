Activision has vowed it's "committed to combating cheaters" after a rise in reports for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III'.

After the 2023 title arrived on the Xbox Games Pass, there was a rise in the number of cheaters, but the developer has reassured players that it has corrected an issue with the RICHOCHET Anti-Cheat system and insists it can find bad actors - no matter what platform they are playing on.

A statement on the Call of Duty Updates X page read: "RICOCHET Anti-Cheat resolved an issue with a detection system over the weekend, which resulted in a spike in cheater reports. For clarity, #TeamRICHOCHET is able to detect the specific platform for all users, despite how they may appear in-game. If you suspect a player in your lobby is cheating, regardless of platform, we recommend you submit a report in-game for further investigation.

"We remain committed to combating cheaters, shutting down cheat vendors, and providing our players a fair and fun experience."

Joe Rogan previously hit out against the cheating pandemic that hit ‘Call of Duty’.

The 56-year-old UFC commentator revealed he was frustrated that his ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ experience had been hampered by players who buy cheats to gain unfair advantages over others.

During an episode of his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, the commentator told comedian Dan Soder: “They’re running around and the guys have these aimbots and they can never miss.

“So, they will kill you – and every time they kill you, they’re fully armoured and they have all the weapons – and they would know exactly where you’re going to be and they’ll kill you again and kill you again.

“And every now and then, they would die and respawn and then kill you again, because they just couldn’t miss.”