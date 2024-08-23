Amazon has announced plans to launch a new anthology series linked to various video games.

Prime Video is launching a new anthology series

The new adult-animated anthology series has been called 'Secret Level' and it will feature original short stories that are set within the worlds of some well-known video games.

In a press release, Prime Video said: "From Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, creators of Love, Death + Robots, comes 15 mind-bending episodes and groundbreaking animation. Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 10.

"Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles."

Viewers have been told to "prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before".

The list of games featured in the new series include 'Armored Core', 'Concord', 'Crossfire', 'Dungeons and Dragons', 'Exodus', 'Honor of Kings', 'Mega Man', 'New World: Aeternum', 'PAC-MAN', 'Sifu', 'Spelunky', 'The Outer Worlds', 'Unreal Tournament', 'Warhammer 40,000', and various PlayStation Studios entities.

The series is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, while Dave Wilson is serving as the supervising director.