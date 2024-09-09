Amazon will "never" stop moving with AI.

Amazon will never stop moving with the times when it comes to artificial intelligence

The tech giant heads up the Firestick streaming service as well as a global megastore and bosses of the content platform has launched Fire TV’s artificial intelligence-powered search that will enable users find what they want in a more convenient fashion.

Jitesh Mehta, senior manager of software development, said: ""AI is evolving, and so is computer power, but content is evolving, too. As these changes continue to occur at a rapid pace, our expectations and those of our customers shift with them, which is why we never stop innovating. This is just the beginning for Fire TV search, and we’re excited for the limitless possibilities of where we can take this feature."

The AI feat has been achieved by building a search system beyond keyword-matching, harnessing Alexa’s vast knowledge base to enhance Fire TV search results and employing a new ranking machine learning model to improve the order and relevance of results.

Mehta added: "For example, if you ask Alexa to search for ‘movies about dog and human friendships,’ a traditional search system might just return popular movies that have dogs in them, as opposed bringing up the movies where the main theme is the emotional connection between dogs and humans.

"The team needed to ensure Fire TV search was using the information retrieved by Alexa's Q+A system—which stores a vast database of entertainment knowledge—to be able to accurately answer customer queries about things like plot points. Fire TV search was enhanced to use the natural language interpretation of the question and answers available from Alexa to be able to surface a relevant movie or TV show."