Apex Legends might be getting a monthly subscription service

The battle royale has been available to play for free since its launch in 2019 - and has made its money solely through cosmetic items - but publisher Electronic Arts (EA) may be looking at another way to monetise the game through a monthly subscription model.

According to Insider Gaming, the company sent a survey to a select number of players asking them whether they’d be interested in a “monthly subscription” that would give subscribers a set amount of in-game currency - which is known as Apex Coins - Battle Pass tiers and other rewards.

While there was no mention of cost, the supposed subscription could be priced similar to that of Epic Games’ ‘Fortnite Crew’ subscription system, which costs $11.99 USD a month and includes the in-game currency V-Bucks, exclusive skins and Battle Pass tiers.

This comes after EA boss Andrew Wilson said the publisher and developer Respawn Entertainment wanted to continue to “innovate in the core experience” that ‘Apex Legends’ is known for after it was announced the game had missed its monetisation goals earlier this year.

In a recent investor’s call for the company, Wilson said: “Anytime we call a global player community to have to choose between the investments they've made to-date and future innovation creativity, that's never a good place to put our community in.

“And so our objective will be to continue to innovate in the core experience, and you are seeing that from season-to-season now as our seasons get progressively bigger, and we’re changing kind of key modalities at play within those seasons and then build additional opportunities for engagement in different modalities of play beyond what the current core mechanic delivers.”