Future Assassin's Creed games may have longer development times, Shadows lead producer Karl Onnee has hinted

The upcoming action-adventure title is due to release this November after spending roughly four years in development – about a year longer than its 2020 predecessor 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' – and now the Ubisoft developer has indicated this lengthy process may become the norm after 'Assassins Creed Shadows' because the studio wants to keep "pushing the limits of what [they] can do".

Onnee told GamesIndustry.biz: "It's great to work on a game that comes after something with the pedigree of 'Valhalla'.

"But obviously there are great expectations. We always want to go better, which is what we're trying to do with 'Shadows'. We are pushing the limits of what we can do."

The producer emphasised spending more time on future games would likely lead to an overall increase in quality.

He explained: "It's always a balance between time and costs, but the more time you have, the more you can iterate.

"Yes, you can put more people on a project and do it in a shorter time, but that doesn't give you more time to iterate, because it takes time to get the feedback from your players, your team… and then see what works and what doesn't and how to improve it.

"Four years, I think, is the right balance to go from conception to production and get the feedback necessary to adapt."