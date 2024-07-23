Ubisoft has apologised for using promotional material for 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' that "caused concerned within the Japanese community".

Ubisoft has apologised for using promotional material for Assassin's Creed Shadows that 'caused concerned within the Japanese community'

The upcoming action-adventure game had come under fire recently after the company released artwork of the title's 'Collector's Edition' that included the logo of a modern day re-enactment group in Japan, and while the studio hasn’t specifically mentioned the ordeal, Ubisoft has apologised for the issues found in the promotional content, and promised the game will "keep evolving" before its November release.

On X, the official 'Assassin's Creed' account wrote: "We acknowledge that some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community. For this, we sincerely apologise.

"Based on the constructive criticism we have received, we will continue our efforts until we put this game into your hands – and beyond."

As well as the logo issue, 'Shadows' proved to be controversial after it was revealed Yasuke – a black samurai who lived in Feudal Japan – would be the game's main character, with some fans expressing their annoyance at Ubisoft's decision to not focus on a more standard samurai character for the time.

In response to the situation, the developer insisted it strived for "authenticity in everything that we do", while emphasising their games are "works of fiction inspired by real historical events and figures".

The statement continued: "From its inception, the series has taken creative license and incorporated fantasy elements to craft engaging and immersive experiences.

"The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this.

"His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an 'Assassin's Creed' story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop."