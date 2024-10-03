Ubisoft is reportedly developing a co-op mode for ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’.

Ubisoft is reportedly developing a co-op mode for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

According to Insider Gaming, the mode - which is codenamed ‘LEAGUE’ and is set to release at some point after the title’s launch - will allow two players to fight side-by-side, presumably as the action-adventure game’s main protagonists Naoe and Yasuke.

Sources told the outlet that the supposed mode was not the reason for ‘Shadows’s delay - which is now set to release in February 2025 - and the project had reportedly been in development long before the game was pushed back.

The industry insiders added Ubisoft is also working on a “fully-fledged multiplayer experience” dubbed ‘Assassin’s Creed Invictus’, which is said to launch at some point next year.

‘Shadows’ was initially going to hit consoles and PC on 12 November, though the studio announced in September it would be delaying the game by three months to ensure the team had enough time “to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of [their] key features”.

While the developer said the game was “feature complete”, Ubisoft admitted the disappointing launch of ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ – which has only sold around one million copies since its release in August – had “led [them] to provide additional time to further polish” ‘Shadows’.