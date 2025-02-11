‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ director Jonathan Dumont has revealed both of the title’s protagonists will have their own unique questlines.

The upcoming action-adventure game - which is being developed by Ubisoft - will allow fans to play as samurai Yasuke and shinobi Naoe as they explore feudal Japan, and while both characters will have their separate storylines and intro scenes, the director recommends gamers to simply play as whichever character they prefer.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Dumont said: “So I don't think you're missing out on things too much. I think it's more on your preference to [say], ‘Okay, I'll see how the game will adapt a little bit to the character if you choose one over the other.’

“They get individual introductions and then they get their own questline also. So that one is, let's say Naoe, a personal questline cannot be played by Yasuke and those are two distinct things. But the core of the game can be pick your character and the game adapts.”

The game director added Ubisoft was not “not imposing players try to split the time” between the tankier Yasuke and the nimble Naoe, as both protagonists had their own unique playstyle that gamers can choose between.

Dumont explained: “So, if you prefer one character for any reason, you can play maybe - I don't know, I'm not going to put a percentage - but quite a bit of the game using one of them. But if you want to balance it out, [you can].”