Astro Bot developer Team Asobi finds it 'difficult to comment' on why there are no Square Enix characters in the game

The platformer is famed for including plenty of cameos from other PlayStation properties like ‘God of War’, ‘Jak and Daxter’ and ‘Uncharted’, though characters from Enix’s ‘Final Fantasy’ series have notably been absent from the franchise.

Now, Asobi’s head Nicolas Doucet has spoken out on Enix’s decision to keep their I.P.s out of ‘Astro Bot’.

He told Game File’s Stephen Totilo: “It’s difficult to comment on. We really respect the choice of each publisher.”

Even so, Asobi found that lots of other developers like Konami and Capcom were happy to lend their properties to ‘Astro Bot’.

Doucet explained: “I was thinking, ‘Well, maybe half of the ones we're wishing for will make it.

“In the end, in fact, almost 100 per cent are in, because these partners just raised their hand and said, ‘Absolutely.’”

While the studio loves adding “deep cuts” to their games, Asobi only wanted to include Easter eggs that fans have “genuine nostalgia” for, such as the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and ‘Resident Evil’ series.

The developer’s boss said: “They need to be games that have left people with a positive impression and genuine nostalgia.”