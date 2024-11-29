Obsidian Entertainment has teased ‘Avowed’ will be an “evolution” of its previous role-playing-games (RPGs).

The upcoming fantasty title - which is due to launch in February 2025 - will be the studio’s latest

offering in its extensice RPG portfolio, and now ‘Avowed’s art director Matt Hansen has teased the game will be an extension of Obsidian's previous work in projects like ‘The Outer Worlds’ and ‘Fallout: New Vegas’, but will stick to its RPG DNA that the developer has become renowed for.

He told GamesRadar+: “With each game we make, we can reference that thing and say, like,

‘Actually, how did ‘Grounded’ handle that? Or how did they do it on ‘The Outer Worlds’? Or how did ‘Pentiment’ handle that storytelling beat or whatever?’

“And we go, ‘Cool. We explored that there.’ Let's bring in all the greatest hits of that stuff, which is really satisfying, but also remembering what our core DNA as a studio is, right?

“We've got that mantra of 'your worlds your way.' We want to make sure that the player feels empowered to play the game in ways that excite them and occasionally will hopefully surprise them as well.”

Lead environmental artist Dennis Presnell added ‘Avowed’ was “an evolution over from past games that we've done” and gives fans all the tools they need to play through the title exactly how they want to.

He explained: “For this game, we have our parkour system so you can move through the world in ways that we've never been able to in previous titles, and that combat is great; I love it.

“But for me, just exploring and getting around is the most fun thing.

“There are so many challenges to the player; you will see something enticing, you wonder, ‘I bet I could make that jump,’ and you can parkour up to the top of the building, make a leap of faith, run across the narrow pillar, and land on another one.

“It's so satisfying when you do. There's not a whole lot of our regions that are off-limits to the players.”