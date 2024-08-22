‘Avowed’s game director Carrie Patel has revealed the title’s number of possible endings are “in the double digits”.

The upcoming fantasy game - which is being developed by Obsidian Entertainment - is set to capitalise on its RPG mechanics by allowing players to complete the title in whichever way they see fit, and the game director has now promised there will be a vast array of “different combinations” for how the game ends.

When IGN asked Patel how many alternate endings there were in ‘Avowed’, she said: “That’s very hard to say.

“I can tell you our ending slides number in the double digits, and you can end up with a lot of different combinations of them.

“This is an Obsidian game, so your ending really is the sum total of your choices across the game, across a lot of pieces of content depending on what you encountered and what you did when you found it.”

The director added the studio had built the title and its gameplay to allow players to approach problems and situations in a multitude of different ways.

She explained: “In terms of the storyline, there are really a lot of choices to be made too, about where your true loyalties lie, who your allegiance is with in the endgame.

”We're really excited to see players explore those possibilities and just build their own story.”