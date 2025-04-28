Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has teased the developer is “deep in the trenches” working on its next RPG.

The studio recently bid farewell to its critically-acclaimed RPG ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ with its final update Patch 8, and Vincke has now teased Larian is hard at work on its “crazy ambitious” next game.

Speaking with GameSpot, he said: “We’re deep in the trenches working on our next big thing.

“It’s shaping up quite well, actually, but it’s crazy ambitious. There are so many new things that we can do these days, so it’s complex.”

As well as its next RPG, Larian is also working on another game, which Vincke admitted has somewhat complicated things for the studio.

He explained: “On top of that, we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to be making two games. We’ve talked about that openly, that we’re working on two games.

“So organising ourselves for that is also not the easiest thing in the universe because we make very complicated games with lots of permutations and agency for players. Predicting when those are going to be finished is hard.”

Even so, the company’s head remains hopeful Larian can tackle both projects with the same precision as it did with ‘Baldur’s Gate III’.

He said: “I hope I can tell you five years from now, ‘We cracked it. We figured it out. This is what we're doing now. Here's game one. We're making this completely different thing, game two, and when game two is going to be ready, we already have another thing that's gonna come.’”