Larian Studios initially began working on a follow-up to Baldur’s Gate III because it seemed to be 'the obvious thing' to do at the time

After releasing a year ago, the role-playing-game proved to be instant hit with both players and critics, and went on to win numerous honours, including The Game Award for Game of the Year.

Despite the title’s success, the developer insisted it would not be making another game set in the ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ universe, though Larian’s CEO Swen Vincke has now revealed the studio originally began working on ideas for a fourth ‘Baldur’s Gate’ game after their project launched in 2023.

Reflecting on the studio’s work one year after its release and Larian’s initial plans for a sequel, the company’s boss told PC Gamer: “It’s something that you all would have liked, I think.

“I’m sure, actually. And we actually went pretty fast, because the production machine was still warm. You could already play stuff.”

Larian previously announced it would be moving away from the ‘Baldur’s Gate’ series for their next project, though Vincke emphasised the team felt “liberated” they were now free to work on whatever they wanted to.

He said: “It very rapidly turned, and I don't think, as developers, we ever felt better since we took that decision.

”Honestly, you really cannot explain or express it, how liberated we are. So morale is super high, just because we're doing new stuff again. We're doing our own thing again, we're not rehashing, we're not trying to convert rules from 50 years ago into something new.”