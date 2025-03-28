Rocksteady Studio’s supposed next ‘Batman’ game is reportedly being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and “the next generation of consoles”.

Rocksteady Studio's supposed next Batman game is reportedly being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and 'the next generation of consoles'

After the studio’s recent multiplayer-shooter ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ received its last update in January, Rocksteady has reportedly started to work on its next ‘Batman’ singleplayer title, which is seemingly due to be for both current and next-gen consoles and PC.

In a job listing posted by Warner Bros. Discovery for a position at Rocksteady’s London office, the company wrote: “Rocksteady is looking for a Senior Core Engine Programmer to join our

team working on our upcoming unannounced AAA title.

“Your work will enable the team to deliver the highest quality game experience on our target hardware, including high-end PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and the next generation of consoles.”

Reports that Rocksteady - which famously helmed the ‘Batman: Arkham’ series - were working on a new singleplayer game based around the DC superhero emerged last September, though the studio has not yet confirmed whether it is developing another ‘Batman’ title.

Even so, DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed last month that they were talking to Rocksteady and NetherRealm Studios about helming new games set in the DC Universe.

Gunn told ComicBook.com: “We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages.

“We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say, ‘Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.’”