Electronic Arts and DICE have lifted the curtain on Battlefield 6’s cinematic single-player campaign in a new trailer.

A full trailer has lifted the curtain on Battlefield 6’s cinematic single-player campaign

The publisher and developer debuted the first cinematic trailer for their upcoming shooter on Thursday (24.07.25), providing a cinematic glimpse into the campaign storyline for Battlefield 6.

The trailer introduces Pax Armata, a mercenary group bankrolled by former NATO states, and showcases large-scale destruction across land, sea, and air - highlighting classic Battlefield hallmarks like destructible environments and squad-based warfare.

While no gameplay footage was shown, EA promised Battlefield 6’s multiplayer would be getting its own showcase next Friday (31.07.25).

The publisher said in a statement: “Tune into the Multiplayer Reveal Event on July 31 to see the ultimate all‑out warfare experience of Battlefield 6.”

The Multiplayer Reveal Event will see developers from Battlefield Studios (DICE, Criterion, Motive, Ripple Effect) give fans a deeper look at the title's multiplayer mechanics, maps and modes.

The event promises an immersive preview of the game’s full multiplayer experience, with livestream access on YouTube and Twitch.

While no official release date for Battlefield 6 - which will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - was provided at the showcase, it has been reported the game will launch on October 10, 2025.

The official description for Battlefield 6 reads: “Lock and load for the ultimate all-out warfare experience.

“Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage.

“In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon. This is Battlefield 6.”