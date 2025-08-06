Battlefield 2042 failed to meet the “excellence” set by Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Battlefield 6 producer Jeremy Chubb has said.

Battlefield 6 producer Jeremy Chubb has admitted Battlefield 2042 failed to meet the 'excellence' of Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 2042 was criticised by fans when it released in 2021 due to its poor performance, missing features and underwhelming gameplay, and Chubb has now said the development team at DICE looked to the 2010 fan-favourite when designing the next title in the long-running series to avoid making the same mistakes.

Speaking to PC Gamer, he said: “When you look for excellence in our legacy, [Bad Company 2] is where you find it.

“That game particularly delivered on a level of fidelity and a sort of intimate destructive experience. Blasting out a single wall, bringing down a partial building, or entire buildings.

“It was comprehensive, and it felt like the identity of that game more than anything else.

“We know that was kind of missing from our last game, and we really wanted to go back to that.”

Chubb acknowledged that Battlefield 2042 lacked the “tightness and personality” that defined earlier instalments.

Battlefield 6 - which will release on 10 October 2025 - will return to a modern-day setting, with the campaign focusing on a global conflict unfolding in 2027.

The main antagonists will be a private military group called Pax Armata, with missions set to take place across locations like Gibraltar, Cairo, Brooklyn and Tajikistan.

The multiplayer open beta for Battlefield 6 is due to go live on 7 August 2025.