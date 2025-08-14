DICE has detailed what players can expect from the second Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend, including new playlist options and quality-of-life improvements ahead of launch.

DICE has detailed what players can expect from the second Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend, including new playlist options and quality-of-life improvements ahead of launch

The developer confirmed in an Electronic Arts blog post that Open Beta Weekend 2 will run from August 16 - 19, with all progress from the first weekend carrying over.

This time, players will have more control over matchmaking.

DICE said: “We’re adding custom search to help you find matches with your preferred map and mode combinations faster.”

Playlist changes are also coming, with the return of fan-favourite modes and the removal of underperforming ones based on player feedback from the first beta.

The studio said: “We’ve looked at the data and community sentiment, and we’re making adjustments so you can spend more time playing what you enjoy.”

Weekend 2 will also feature an expanded Conquest rotation and tweaks to weapon balance.

DICE noted that the beta will begin at 9am PT on Friday (15.08.25) and run until the same time on Monday (18.08.25).

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta has been part of a larger push to engage the community ahead of the shooter’s October release.

Players can register now via EA Playtesting or their platform’s store page to secure access for the second beta weekend.