Battlefield 6 is reportedly set to release on 10 October 2025

According to Dealabs’ Billbill-kun, DICE’s upcoming shooter is set to debut in under three months’ time.

The leaker added the next Battlefield title will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with both a Standard Edition for $79.99 and a deluxe Phantom Edition for $109.99 - though the PC version is said to be $10 cheaper.

Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 are said to begin on 31 July, though no early access will reportedly be granted for either of the editions.

It has also been confirmed that an open beta for the next Battlefield title will begin in August.

The official Battlefield account wrote on social media: “Starting at Open Beta, players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not. More to come.”

Publisher Electronic Arts is due to officially reveal Battlefield 6 later today (24.07.25), where fans will get their first full trailer of the game.

This comes after EA posted a teaser for Battlefield’s campaign, which appeared to be set in a near future where NATO is under attack.

The alliance’s base in Georgia is hit, Britain’s Gibraltar is invaded, and NATO’s secretary general is assassinated at its Brussels offices by a group known as Pax Armata.