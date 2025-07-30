Electronic Arts has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will not cost $80.

After Nintendo bumped up the cost of Mario Kart World by $10 to $80, rumours that EA would follow suit with its upcoming shooter began to circulate, but the publisher’s CEO Andrew Wilson has since denied the price hike speculation and said EA is “not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage”.

During EA’s latest earnings call, Wilson said of the industry standard $70 price tag: “That’s in the construct of, we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products.

“When you think about everything from free-to-play through to our premium products and deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value.

“We’ll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet.”

The clarification follows recent reports suggesting that Battlefield 6 would debut with a higher price tag, with some claiming a base price of €80 in Europe and premium editions reaching over €100.

While the Standard Edition of Battlefield 6 will retain the usual $70 price, the deluxe Phantom Edition will likely cost roughly $100.

EA is due to share details about Battlefield 6’s multiplayer tomorrow (31.07.25) at the Multiplayer Reveal Event at 11:30pm PT/02:30am ET/07:30am UK.