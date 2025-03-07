DICE is aiming to ensure “players of all skill levels can enjoy our gunplay and movement system” in the next ‘Battlefield’ game.

The first Battlefield Labs playtest is due to begin today (07.03.25)

Gameplay mechanics for the next first-person-shooter are due to be tested by a select number of players through the closed beta programme called ‘Battlefield Labs’, and developer DICE has revealed the first playtest today (07.03.25) will be used to try out the new gunplay and movement system.

In a community update posted to Steam, the studio said: “We’ve continually evolved our gunplay and movement mechanics throughout the ‘Battlefield’ series.

“Now, within ‘Battlefield Labs’, we’re focused on refining the best elements from past titles, modernizing them, and validating if they feel fun and rewarding, and have the right balance between intuitive control and dynamic combat.

“We’re designing the combat experience to ensure players of all skill levels can enjoy our gunplay and movement systems.

“Our goal is to offer gameplay that rewards skill with precise weapon feedback and movement options for veterans, while providing an intuitive experience for new players to learn and enjoy.”

In terms of gunplay, DICE explained it is “exploring designs centered on helping you learn and develop skills and muscle memory through action, as weapons naturally signal their recoil direction”.

The studio said it has “reduced the time it takes for bullets to appear on your screen from when you press fire” and “adjusted the recoil system to make the different weapon types feel unique when firing them”.

Meanwhile, DICE has updated the movement system by revamping animations and has “reintroduced movement features such as crouch sprint, combat dive and landing roll”.

DICE concluded it would be taking its findings from today's (07.03.25) playtest and publishing them in a future community update.