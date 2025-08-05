Nearly 10,00 players joined the Battlefield 6 open beta on Steam, despite it not even being fully released yet.

According to SteamDB, the pre-load of the beta peaked at 9,463 concurrent users on 4 August, even though it doesn’t launch properly until 7 August.

At the moment, the Battlefield 6 beta only allows players to access the settings menu, though the full launch will give fans a taste of the multiplayer experience waiting for them.

The beta structure offers early access on 7-8 August for Battlefield Labs members, followed by open weekends on 9-10 and 14-17 August.

The strong early beta participation on Steam - despite limited access - signals substantial enthusiasm and may embolden confidence ahead of next month’s beta weekends.

Electronic Arts and DICE revealed Battlefield 6 will officially launch on 10 October 2025, with a multiplayer reveal streaming event on 31 July confirming new multiplayer modes, nine maps, and the return of classic class roles like Assault, Engineer, Support and Recon.

The campaign teaser shown during the reveal event hinted at a global conflict unfolding in 2027, featuring a private military group called Pax Armata and missions across locations such as Gibraltar, Cairo, Brooklyn and Tajikistan.

The reveal also confirmed Battlefield Portal is returning, now with expanded creation tools resembling Halo’s Forge, plus a teased new battle royale mode.

EA has confirmed the standard edition will launch at $70/£60 price, with a premium Phantom Edition costing around $100/£90.