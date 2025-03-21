Gaming is an incredibly popular pastime these days, with a much wider demographic fan base than it used to have. People dedicate a lot more of their leisure time to playing games and it is a multi-billion-pound industry.

Games that moved to online

The majority of gaming now takes place either online or using consoles, which means that digital games dominate the market. The interest that many have in the retro titles and consoles of their youth shows that nostalgia is a potent factor in the gaming world too though.

That is further proven by the continued interest in old-fashioned pre-digital game forms. There are lots of fans of these offline games and many have also transitioned to the online world so people choose between physical and digital versions.

This article will list some of the best offline games to make the move to the internet.

Poker

Most of the top casino games are available over the internet, but poker has made a particularly impressive transition. This is one of the most popular card games throughout the world, so it had something of a head start.

The incredible success of online video poker is still something of a surprise though. The game had always been one that people played with others and online poker eliminates that social element.

It is possible that those who were drawn to the game after poker tournaments began to be televised found it an easier way to learn the ropes. Casino sites now offer live poker matches and tournaments via video link too – which solves the social problem.

A third reason why poker has been so successful online is improvements in online payment security. There are casinos that offer their customers the most secure options for online payments – like Paysafecard.

Monopoly

Monopoly is a games legend and one that almost every person in the world will have heard of. Most of those people will also have played it at one time or another – it must be a contender for the most iconic board game ever created.

What makes that so amazing is that the idea of a game based around finance and economics does not really seem all that promising. Clearly Monopoly tapped into the secret desire that we all have to be rich and influential.

It is a game where you roll the dice and move around the spaces on the board. The aim is to buy or sell properties and develop them to make money within the game.

The online version does not really change those rules, but it has spawned variants on the main game. One of the best is Monopoly Plus, which features video graphics showing properties being constructed at the different game locations.

It really brings the theme of the game to life and has helped to keep Monopoly popular in the digital era.

Ticket to Ride

This board game takes its name from the famous song by the Beatles and is all about travel. The board features a graphic showing a map of the country and the point is to take a train journey across this landscape.

Players who are participating in the game must collect matching train cards that they then use to travel the different routes featured within the game. The longer a route is, the more points you can score.

This game is suitable for up to four players and is very popular. It is another that has now appeared on the internet, where it is enjoying similar success.

If we are looking for reasons for its appeal, it could be that most of us like travelling to foreign countries. Playing Ticket to Ride puts us in mind of that.

One difference with the online version is that it lets you play alone if you wish – perfect for the solo traveller.

Uno

This is a board game that was a smash hit when it was first released. The rules see each player given seven cards from a deck divided into the colours green, red, yellow and blue.

The first player puts a card in the middle, face up. Then the next player must play one that is the same colour. If they cannot do so, they have to draw a card out of the deck.

The goal is to play all of your hand ahead of your opponents – thus scoring the highest number of points. All of this is the same when it comes to the digital version.

That also features graphics to make the game more visually exciting though. This is what online versions of classic board and card games can offer: visuals that are more modern and mobile.

All four of the games listed have moved into the digital world while retaining their popularity with games fans.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

