Bethesda has teased "future plans" for more expansions for 'Starfield'.

Lead Creative Producer Tim Lamb has revealed they have a number of ideas "floating" around to follow Shattered Space DLC, which lands on September 30, and the REV-8 rover update.

He told The Gamer: “There's always several ideas floating through the course of development.

“We have future plans.

“We've spent the last year since release trying to do quality of life updates every couple weeks or so. And then, at the end of the year, we get the REV-8 and Shattered Space. So that's exciting. It's a big impact and a big change to the game.”

Asked if the game will continue to be supported and be as popular as 'Skyrim', he said: “I hope so.

“We do plan to support our games for a long time. So we always have ideas going around in various levels of completeness, but we're always working on something.”

However, Lamb is not willing to let anything slip regarding the plans, adding: “I don't want to over-promise, but we did a bunch of updates this year in quick succession. So, I’m not prepared to talk about future plans, but there are things that are coming.

“We want to continue to support the game for a long time, and I hope that we're able to bring as much joy as I feel like I'm seeing with Shattered Space and the REV-8.”