Beyond Good and Evil's 20th anniversary edition is dropping next week

Ubisoft is marking the milestone of the action-adventure with a special remaster, which arrives in its 21st year, as the game originally arrived in late 2023.

A post on the developer's official X page read: "Smile for the camera.

"You'll be able to relive Jade's adventures in Beyond Good and Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition, coming June 25!"

Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC (via Ubisoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store), Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now, and included with a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription, it boasts "a host of new features".

These include "updated visuals running at up to 4K resolution and 60 FPS; updated controls and quality-of-life features; a new in-game treasure hunt and Speedrun Mode; and a special anniversary gallery."

Physical copies and the Collector's Edition will be available through Limited Run Games, with pre-orders available from July 12.

The synopsis reads: "As Jade - a penniless young photographer/lighthouse keeper/orphan caregiver/martial artist - players will set out alongside her adoptive uncle Pey'j to explore Hillys, a watery planet under constant threat from the DomZ aliens. Initially looking to use Jade's photography skills to document local wildlife and earn enough to keep the lights on, the two quickly find themselves recruited by a clandestine news network working to expose the truth behind the DomZ attacks."

A blog post teased: "Incorporating a blend of gameplay from a variety of genres, Beyond Good and Evil lets players knock aliens around with Jade's daï-jo staff in fluid combat encounters, sneak past lethal guards in tense stealth sequences, and pilot a hovercraft to battle massive creatures and win explosive races. There are competitive minigames to master, secrets to uncover, and a story of resistance that will take players from the streets of Hillys to the vastness of space."

The long-awaited prequel, 'Beyond Good and Evil 2', is yet to receive a release date.