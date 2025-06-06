Black Myth: Wukong is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S on 20 August 2025.

The fantasy-RPG released on PlayStation 5 and PC on 20 August 2024, and developer Game Science has now announced Black Myth: Wukong will be coming to Microsoft’s platform on the title’s first anniversary.

Pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X|S will go live on 19 June, with a 20 per cent discount on the standard and premium versions of the game running until 11 July.

Game Science has explained the reason why Black Myth: Wukong has taken so long to launch on Xbox was due to the studio’s desire to meet its “internal quality standards”, which the developer said was “no easy feat”.

In a statement uploaded to its website, Game Science said: “Fortunately, we were able to complete this challenging task smoothly within the first year of the game's official release.

“If you're an Xbox player who hasn't yet experienced the game on another platform, we're confident it will stand among the finest ARPGs available on Xbox.”

In January, Game Science said it was the technical limitations of Microsoft’s cheaper console, the Xbox Series S, that was delayed Black Myth: Wukong’s release on Xbox.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Game Science CEO Feng Ji - who is also known as 'Yocar' - said: “That 10G shared memory, I can't really get it without a few years of optimisation experience.”

Rumours then began to circulate that the real reason Black Myth: Wukong was not on Xbox yet was because Sony had signed an undisclosed exclusivity deal with Game Science to keep the title only on PlayStation.

Microsoft later clarified the delay of Black Myth: Wukong’s Xbox release was not due to “platform limitations”.