Black Myth: Wukong has beaten Counter Strike 2 to become the second most-played game on Steam ever

The action-RPG - which was developed by Game Science - launched in the early hours of this morning (20.08.24) and has already peaked over 2.2 million concurrent players on Valve’s platform, trailing behind ‘Player Unknowns Battlegrounds’s 3.2 million peak number of current players.

As well as this achievement, this massive opening has made ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ the most-played singe-player game on Steam, dethroning ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to take the title.

Even so, the action-RPG hasn’t been without its faults, as some gamers have found that the title has been plagued with several significant technical and performance-related issues.

Game Science has since apologised for the state of the title, and vowed to release patches fixing the bugs and problems as soon as possible.

On the game’s Steam page, the company wrote: “Despite multiple internal full-process tests of ‘Black Myth: Wukong’, given the game's vast scale and the myriad of software and hardware environments, occasional serious issues may still arise. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The game had also run into controversy after a document sent to content creators leaked, which showed that the studio wanted influencers to avoid topics like “feminist propaganda” in their coverage of the title.