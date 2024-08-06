Bloober Team boss Piotr Babieno is "dreaming that gamers will trust [them]" with the 'Silent Hill 2' remake.

Fans of the beloved horror franchise have been sceptical of upcoming remake – which is set to be a new take on the 2001 classic - since it was announced by publisher Konami two years ago, but the developer's CEO has now called on gamers to give the studio and the new title "a chance".

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Babieno said: "I am dreaming that gamers will trust us, but I realise that trust is earned through actions, not through words. So that's why we have a policy of not commenting [on the specifics of the project] and raising hopes.

"We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can't ask for anything more than 'give us a chance.'"

The boss then stressed the team was trying to make "all possible fans happy" with the remake, but added the studio had to remain "very faithful to [them]selves".

He said: "I really hope that when people play for the first time, they will understand that the choices we made were the best possible."

After having lots of open discussions with their publisher Konami, Babieno said Bloober "found a great balance of what [they] and [their] partner had in mind".

He concluded: "It took us a long time to get there, with a lot of creative discussions and hard work, but we are very happy with the result."