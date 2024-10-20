Bloober Team has announced its next horror game ‘Cronos: The New Dawn’.

The title - which is being developed by the ‘Silent Hill 2’ studio - will be a brand-new sci-fi horror experience where players travel through time to explore a post-apocalyptic future and 1980’s Poland as they attempt to find key people who perished in the cataclysmic event that doomed humanity.

During yesterday’s (17.10.24) Xbox Partner Preview presentation, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno said: “Following the success of ‘Silent Hill 2’, we are proud to present ‘Cronos’, an exciting new I.P. from Bloober Team.

“Our commitment to redefining the horror genre continues with this survival horror title, which represents a natural progression of our creative vision and our studio's strategy.

“By merging the eerie atmosphere of horror with the boundless potential of science fiction, ‘Cronos’ promises to deliver a fresh survival experience. We can't wait to share it with the world in 2025.”

The game will see players battle “monstrous abominations” as they attempt to survive a dangerous wasteland that was created by ‘The Change’ - a catastrophic event that “forever altered humanity”.

‘Cronos: The New Dawn’ will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC next year, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Bloober recently launched its ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake, which has proven to be a major success for the studio.

Publisher Konami announced the title had sold over one million copies since its release last week, making it Bloober's biggest game release in years.