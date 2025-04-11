Former ‘Bloodborne’ producer Teruyuki Toriyama has established the new development company Sirius Studio.

The producer has formed the studio with his former Thirdverse colleagues Tomohiro Suzuki and Hideki Irie, which will “prioritise creator independence” in AAA and mid-sized games for VR and consoles.

Irie told Famitsu: “It is said that 80 per cent of the VR market is in English-speaking countries, and many of the titles that our staff, including Toriyama, have been involved with have been worldwide hits, so I think it is not an impossible goal.”

The Sirius team - which is a subsidiary of Gz Group - is aiming to “create games that make users’ hearts shine”, and will focus on the “planning, development and sales of digital games for consoles and PCs”, on top of VR and AR titles.

Explaining the formation of the new studio, Irie said: “We were part of a team that produced high-end games at the Japan studio of a company called Thirdverse.

“However, Thirdverse decided to shift its business to the production of casual games. Since we were a team that came together to produce high-end games, we wanted to make high-end games in the future, so we consulted directly with the chairman of Thirdverse and decided to make an amicable transfer.”