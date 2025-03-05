Gearbox Software head Randy Pitchford has vowed “we’ll all pay the price” if fans “take developers’ passion for granted”.

Borderlands 4 head Randy Pitchford has warned 'we’ll all pay the price' if fans 'take developers’ passion for granted'

Following comments from influencer Gothalion who said fellow social media commentator MitsuShow had highlighted “some very valid concerns” for ‘Borderlands 4’ and the developers should “do better” with the game, Pitchford has hit back at the “s***** negativity” surrounding the upcoming title.

On X (formerly Twitter) he wrote: “I didn’t see any critique. I just saw s***** negativity that was demotivating.

“Want the best ‘Borderlands’? Root for us and cheer us on. If you take developer’s passion for granted, we’ll all pay the price.”

Pitchford then told the infleuncers not to “gaslight” him, and said it was “toxic for people killing themselves for your entertainment”.

He continued: “I love criticism and, thankfully, I have never been in short supply. Don’t gaslight me on his post. It wasn’t criticism. It was pessimism.

“It’s toxic for people killing themselves for your entertainment, so f*** that noise.”

Gothalion insisted the criticisms from himself and Mitsu had come from “place of love” for the ‘Borderlands’ franchise.

He said: “His critique came from a place of love. As will mine. Please reconsider. Do better.

“Make a great ‘Borderlands’, and when your longest lasting biggest supporters give feedback and worries, especially respectfully, digest it gracefully. Hoping ‘BL4’ bangs.”