‘Borderlands 4’ is going to release earlier.

Borderlands 4 is to release on 12 September 2025

The upcoming action-RPG - which is being developed by Gearbox Software - was initially slated to launch on 23 September 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC, though the studio’s head Randy Pitchford has now revealed ‘Borderlands 4’ will release on 12 September.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Pitchford said: “Everything is going great, actually. In fact, everything is going kind of the best-case scenario.

“The game is awesome, the team is cooking, and so the launch date for ‘Borderlands 4’ is changing. We’re moving it forward. The launch date is now September 12.”

“What?! This never happens you guys! This never happens! We’re moving the launch date forward! You’re gonna get ‘Borderlands 4’ earlier!”

Some had theorised that ‘Borderlands 4’s shifted release date had been so that publisher Take-Two Interactive could move it away from its other highly-anticipated title ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) - which is expected to launch in Fall 2025 - though Pitchford has insisted Rockstar Games’ action-adventure title had nothing to do with the new launch date.

He wrote on X: “‘Borderlands 4’ shipping early is 100 per cent the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates.

“Our decision is literally 0 per cent about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date.”