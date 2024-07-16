'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' is getting a multiplayer open beta a week before its release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting two betas in the run up to its release

Players with a Games Pass and others eligible will be able to access the title from 6pm BST/10am PT, between September 6 and 9.

There is also the "early access" beta the week before that from 6pm BST/10am PT from August 30 to September 4, for those who have pre-ordered the game or Game Pass subscribers.

Players will be able to: "Experience the game-changing Omnimovement and other gameplay innovations for yourself across a variety of brand-new maps built by Treyarch, as well as building your own loadouts, accessing a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and dropping in with your squad across a number of modes."

Those who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition can play as "four Operators from the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (Park, Adler, Brutus, or Klaus), as well as being able to test out any of the five weapons from the Mastercraft Weapon Collection!"

The game is scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and is set to be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on release day.