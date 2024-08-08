'The Callisto Protocol' director Glen Schofield has insisted the game was released too early.

The Callisto Protocol boss is still disappointed in how the game was handled

The creator has blasted Krafton for their handling of spiritual follow-up to 'Dead Space', which dropped three months earlier than Striking Distance Studios were initially told.

Speaking to YouTube channel Dan Allen Gaming, he said: "I wanted about three and half more months,’ Schofield said during an interview.

"I was led to believe for about three, four months, that that was the way it was going to be.

"In October or September of 2021, I was told [by publisher Krafton] that 'you’re going to get the time, no regrets'.

"That was the term that was being used, ‘no regrets’, put whatever you want in the game."

Over the Christmas period in 2021, Schofield and the team were coming up with new ideas for the game, but Krafton changed tact and pushed for a December 2022 shipping.

He recalled: "I was like, ‘It’s not going to get done and it’s going to cost you more money’.

"It’s not like it will cost you less money because you’re getting it out three months sooner, no because if I just kept it on the way it was going, I wouldn’t have to add anybody.

"But if you want it done, I got to accelerate everything by three and a half months, which means I need to jam people on here."

He wishes he had "put his foot down" and given them an ultimatum, particularly as Krafton allegedly "started ignoring" Striking Distance during work on patches and DLC.

The game also fell short of the company's lofty sales goals, which means a sequel isn't likely to materialise.

Schofield complained: "The fact they’re not making it is ridiculous. Because Callisto, we had to cut two and a half bosses out of it. I had to cut three or four enemies out of it."