Cameron Monaghan has revealed what the audition process for the ‘Star Wars Jedi’ games looked like.

Cameron Monaghan has revealed what the audition process for the Star Wars Jedi games looked like

The 30-year-old actor played fugitive Cal Kestis in Respawn Entertainment’s ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ (2019) and ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ (2023), and has now revealed he wasn’t initially told the first title would take part in the sci-fi franchise, but was able to work out he would be venturing into the galaxy far, far away if he landed the role.

Speaking on a panel at Fan Expo Boston, he said: “So I had only ever auditioned for one other game before, and this got sent over under an untitled EA project, and I knew it was Respawn making it, and I was familiar with the Titanfall games so I knew they made good stuff. When my agent sent it over she was like 'This is a really good project you should definitely check this one out' and as soon as I read it I was like, ‘hmm I think this is Star Wars.’

I had a scene with a Dark Witch talking about using Dark Magic and embracing the use of evil charms and I was like, ‘I think this is the Dark Side.’

“So I went in for the initial audition, and I was in the room with the director, and it went really well and afterward, he handed me a toy lightsaber and wanted to see if I could move around with it, and I was like, ‘I knew it! I knew this was Star Wars.’”

The actor then heaped praise onto Respawn’s team for all the hard work they put into the games.

He said: “There's a lot of very talented people involved in all stages of making it. It was always very cool to stop by the Respawn headquarters and see everybody at their different desks and be like, ‘I specialise in hard surfaces!’, and, ‘I've been making the different ways that droid components move!’, or, ‘I've been working in the environments, I've been modelling all these vents!’

“And they look amazing and there's a level of artistry that goes into making these things that it's easy to forget that a lot of these things are human made, and they're better when they're made by humans.”