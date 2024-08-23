Artificial intelligence (AI) can strengthen the gaming industry, according to Christoph Hartmann.

AI could support the gaming industry

The Amazon Games boss believes that AI technology could help big gaming companies to develop "new gameplay ideas" in the coming years.

Speaking to IGN, he explained: "When we talk about AI, first of all, hopefully it will help us to have new gameplay ideas, which has nothing to do with taking work away from anyone. And especially for games, we don't really have acting ... The majority of the team sits in programming and that's not going to go away because that's all about innovation.

"If it takes something, it will be really the boring parts. I think what could be super helpful is localisation. Right now, we're localising our game into a certain set of languages. Basically, does it commercially make sense to have it in a language, yes or no? Having AI actually will help us."

Hartmann suggested that AI will ultimately prove to be beneficial for games and developers.

He explained: "I'm thinking it's not going to make it cheap, it's just going to make us translate our games into more languages. Which is great for gamers, because there's countries which maybe not everyone speaks perfect English and they would love to have in a local language, but they're half the size."