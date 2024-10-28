U.S. Vice President candidate Tim Walz has shared his long and extensive gaming history over a Twitch stream.

The presidential hopeful, 60, revealed he had been an avid gamer in his youth and had mastered the likes of ‘Pac-Man’, ‘Asteroids’ and ‘Missile Command’.

During a Twitch steam with New York representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Walz said: “I'm kinda the old-school guy in this.

“I was of the age where ‘Pong’ was coming online. I'm a first-generation gamer.”

During the stream, Walz played ‘Madden NFL ’25’ and his favourite title ‘Crazy Taxi’.

In reference to Edward La Barbera's mod that put a playable Walz into the driving game, the politician said: “You can pick these characters and I found this out—this might be the coolest thing I've had happen to me—there's a character of me in there!”

While he admitted he was now “terrible” at the game, the politician appreciated the comical slapstick of the title and said he preferred its less realistic portrayal of violence compared to the likes of the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ franchise, which he thought was “a bit harsh”.

Walz also recounted getting his first-ever home console, a Sega Dreamcast, which released in 1998.

He recalled: “It was the first time I had a real job—I was an adult—and I had money. I was married and my wife was not really approving.”