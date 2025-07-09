Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and the new IP PRAGMATA will be a part of its lineup for Gamescom 2025.

Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and the new IP PRAGMATA will be a part of its lineup for Gamescom 2025

The publisher announced fans attending the show in Cologne, Germany, on August 20 will be the first to publicly try Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and PRAGMATA across over 85 demo stations.

In addition to its headline titles, Capcom will showcase Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu‑Gami: Path of the Goddess - previously released alongside Nintendo’s new console.

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline entry in the survival‑horror series, is set for release on February 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Onimusha: Way of the Sword transports players to Edo‑era Kyoto, where a samurai wields the Oni Gauntlet against demonic Genma. The game also targets a 2026 release on PS5, Xbox, and Steam.

PRAGMATA, Capcom’s ambitious new sci‑fi adventure set on the moon, presents a unique two‑character gameplay system.

Players juggle control of astronaut Hugh and android Diana, using hacking and combat strategies to survive a hostile AI‑ruled lunar research station. The game, first teased in 2020, will officially launch in 2026 across major platforms.

Capcom’s Gamescom presence will also feature a cinema experience and live‑streamed content directly from Cologne.

Audiences can tune in to daily shows presented by Rocket Beans TV, while global coverage will stream via Capcom Germany’s Twitch and YouTube channel.