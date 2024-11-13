A mobile spin-off to 'Monster Hunter' has been confirmed by Capcom.

'Monster Hunter Outlanders' is a new mobile spin-off to 'Monster Hunter'

'Monster Hunter Outlanders' is an “open-world survival game” that can be played solo or in a co-op of up to four players.

Capcom has joined forces with the Tencent-owned TiMi Studio Group on the mobile title for iOS and Android devices.

TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang said: "It’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming. Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

A release date was not provided.

However, there will be several play tests before its launch.

As well as the mobile game, 'Monster Hunter Wilds' is due to be released early next year.

In September, the gaming giant unveiled a new story trailer for the highly anticipated game, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

During Sony's State of Play livestream, the studio confirmed the title will drop on February 28, 2025.

Arkveld will take centre stage as the flagship monster in the new game, while the mystery of its existence as a long-extinct species forming the core of the story.

A prologue on the PlayStation Blog reads: "A few years ago, on the border of the Forbidden Lands, never investigated by the Guild, a boy named Nata is rescued.

"Using Nata’s cryptic words as a clue, the Forbidden Lands Research Commission is assembled to investigate the mysterious monster that attacked.

"The journey of the Research Committee to investigate the monster, called the 'White Wraith,' and to rescue Nata’s beleaguered people, known as 'the Keepers', begins now."

The game boasts the new Scarlet Forest location, with periods of Fallow, Inclemency and Plenty, while there are "various lifeforms that call the region home".

In a press release, Capcom teased: "As they explore, hunters may even encounter the local tribe of Lynians, known as Wudwuds, who have successfully adapted their lives and hideout to suit the ever-changing environment."

Other monsters include Uth Duna, the Bruce Wyvern and Quematrice.

As well as the standard edition, there will be a deluxe edition including "a variety of dosmetic DLC" including "Hunter Layered Armor and sticker sets".

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the main game, and a Cosmetic DLC Pass, including three packs set to be released by Summer 2025.

There will also be some unspecified premium bonuses, which are planned for release when the main game launches.