Cities: Skylines II won't be launching on console until after summer 2025

The city-building simulator released on PC in October 2023 and developer Colossal Order has been working on a console version ever since, but the studio has now clarified ‘Cities: Skylines II’ will not be making its way to PlayStation and Xbox until later in the year to ensure they “reach the level of quality” that they and players expect from the title.

In an update to Steam, Colossal Order wrote: “We continue to make steady progress on the console version, and our core focus has been on further improving performance and stability. However, despite these advancements, we have more things we need to address before we reach the level of quality and the experience we want for you as our players.

“We know many of you are eagerly awaiting the console release, but to set expectations clearly: we will not have a release before summer.”

The studio added it wanted to “avoid any premature updates”, and so would only announce more about the console release when information about it is definite.

They continued: “We want to avoid any premature estimates and instead commit to providing you with reliable information when we’re closer to a launch-ready state.

“Our goal remains unchanged: to bring ‘Cities: Skylines II’ to console in the best possible shape.”