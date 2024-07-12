‘Cities: Skylines II’s console release has been delayed.

The building game launched on PC last year, with a release to Xbox and PlayStation planned for October 2024.

However, developer Paradox has now announced the game will be pushed back because the studio has “not yet met the stability and performance targets” they had set for the console versions of the title.

In an update to the Paradox Forum, the company wrote: “Dear console players, we wanted to update you on the console release schedule.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window.

“While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August.

“This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.”

Paradox then stressed it was “committed to keeping [players] informed” with their progress on the game.

The statement continued: “We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like. Thank you for your understanding and support.”