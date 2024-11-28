‘Cities: Skylines II’ developer Colossal Order can’t give a date for the game’s console release because of “hardware limitations” on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Cities: Skylines II developer Colossal Order can’t give a launch date for the game’s console release because of 'hardware limitations'

The city-building simulator was meant to release across all platforms at launch in October 2023, though only made its way to PC after the studio decided it wasn’t happy with the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

However, Colossal Order has now admitted it is no closer to revealing a concrete launch window because it is facing technical challenges in bringing the game to consoles.

In an update on Steam, the developer said: “Currently, we are experiencing both simulation issues (CPU) and graphics issues (GPU) which become noticeable when players take certain actions that cause frame rate drops or memory overload.

“These issues are particularly challenging due to the hardware limitations of consoles.”

While they have gotten the game into a “playable state” by “significantly” lowering the graphics in console versions of ‘Skylines II’, Colossal Order stressed bringing the title to PlayStation and Xbox remained a “top priority”.

The developer continued: “Once we get it to an acceptable level, further optimizations are needed for both simulation and memory usage before we are ready to share the console version.

“Until they are resolved, we cannot provide a release estimate to avoid it being premature and potentially misleading.

“The console release remains a top priority for us, we have multiple solutions being explored with experts actively involved, and we’re working hard to bring you the console version of ‘Cities: Skylines II’.”